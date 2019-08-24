Bramall Lane (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United suffered their first defeat back in the Premier League as they lost 2-1 this afternoon to Leicester City at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 13:05

But who caught the eye for the Blades? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 6

Could do little about either goal, both well-struck efforts past him in a flash. Handling and kicking looked confident.

2. George Baldock 7

Caught a stinging volley well but it arrowed straight into Schmeichel's arms. Set up McBurnie's first goal for the Blades with a beautiful cross from the right. Looks comfortable at this level

3. Chris Basham 6

Too slow in possession for Leicester's opener, and left his side horribly exposed for Vardy to score. But improved after that, denying the lively Maddison a few times when one-on-one

4. John Egan 7

Kept Vardy largely quiet, goal aside, by using his anticipation skills and brought the ball out of defence well late on, when United were searching for a way back into the game

