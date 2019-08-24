Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Bramall Lane

SportFootballSheffield UnitedLatest Blades NewsBramall Lane (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Sheffield United: Player ratings from Blades' 2-1 defeat to Leicester City at Bramall LaneSheffield United suffered their first defeat back in the Premier League as they lost 2-1 this afternoon to Leicester City at Bramall Lane.By Danny HallSaturday, 24 August, 2019, 13:05 But who caught the eye for the Blades? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.1. Dean Henderson 6Could do little about either goal, both well-struck efforts past him in a flash. Handling and kicking looked confident.Photo: Simon BellisCopyright: Buy photo2. George Baldock 7Caught a stinging volley well but it arrowed straight into Schmeichel's arms. Set up McBurnie's first goal for the Blades with a beautiful cross from the right. Looks comfortable at this levelPhoto: Simon BellisCopyright: Buy photo3. Chris Basham 6Too slow in possession for Leicester's opener, and left his side horribly exposed for Vardy to score. But improved after that, denying the lively Maddison a few times when one-on-onePhoto: Nathan StirkCopyright: Buy photo4. John Egan 7Kept Vardy largely quiet, goal aside, by using his anticipation skills and brought the ball out of defence well late on, when United were searching for a way back into the gamePhoto: Simon BellisCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 4