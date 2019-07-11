Sheffield United: Oxford United boss declares interest in signing Blades striker Ched Evans
Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has claimed he’s eager to sign Sheffield United striker Ched Evans, following his sensational 2018/19 loan spell with Fleetwood Town.
Speaking to the Whitley Gazette, Robinson claimed he had given much thought and consideration to pursuing Evans, who spent two-and-a-half years in prison after being wrongly convicted of rape – a conviction which was subsequently quashed, and the player was then found ‘not guilty’ and awarded compensation at the re-trial.
The Oxford boss said: “He’s a player I like. I don’t think there are many better strikers in League One. I don’t know who else is in for him, but we have some sort of interest, yes. Whether it’s a possible one we don’t know.
“As a club we take tremendous responsibility for people’s actions, but equally everybody in life deserves an opportunity and a chance. He’s been proven by the law of the land that he was wrongly imprisoned. We’ve spoken to different people of different ages and genders. The consensus (from fans) has been a positive one.”
Evans netted 17 goals during his loan spell with The Cod Army last season, and showed that he still has the ability to take apart opposition defences with his clinical finishing ability.
Meanwhile, transfer-listed Blades striker Leon Clarke also looks likely to leave the club this summer, with the likes of Hull City and Wigan Athletic said to be chasing the powerhouse forward.