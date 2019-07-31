Sheffield United: Opening day opponents left reeling by another set-back
AFC Bournemouth have been dealt another blow ahead of this month's Premier League clash with Sheffield United after it emerged David Brooks could be required to undergo surgery.
News of Brooks' predicament comes following confirmation that defender Dan Gosling will also sit out the game against United after damaging a hip. He entered hospital over the weekend and, to make matters worse, £13m signing Lloyd Kelly is also undergoing treatment to alleviate a ligament problem.
United complete their pre-season schedule with a visit to Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims this weekend. The match, which takes place on Saturday, is scheduled to kick-off at 5.30pm (CET). A number of United's most recent new signings, including Callum Robinson and Ravel Morrison, could all feature.
"We'd have preferred a home friendly to finish off but that's not possible so we are travelling to France for a very competitive fixture against a good team," Wilder said, acknowledging he would have preferred to play at least one warm-up game at Bramall Lane. "It will give us another opportunity to test ourselves against top flight European opposition."