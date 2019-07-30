Sheffield United: Opening day opponents dealt a blow
AFC Bournemouth will be without defender Dan Gosling when they face Sheffield United on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.
The 29-year-old underwent an operation at the weekend after suffering a hip injury during training. There are fears he could miss around a third of the campaign.
"AFC Bournemouth midfielder Dan Gosling has undergone surgery on a hip muscle injury and will be sidelined for around three months," read a club statement.
"Having been assessed by both the club's medical staff and a specialist, Gosling was operated on over the weekend."
A former England Under-21 international, Gosling has scored 17 goals in 149 appearances for Bournemouth since signing from Newcastle in 2014.
He began his career with Plymouth before joining Everton in 2008 and then moving to St James' Park two years later.