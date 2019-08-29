Sheffield United: 'Only a matter of time before Dean Henderson gets England call-up' says Chris Wilder as Manchester United man left out of Gareth Southgate's senior squad
Chris Wilder believes it is only a matter of time before Dean Henderson is named in the senior England squad after the goalkeeper was left out of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the upcoming games against Kosovo and Bulgaria.
Henderson had been widely tipped to be named in the squad, but Southgate has instead selected Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Tom Heaton as his three goalkeepers.
“We rate Dean and when you look at the goalkeepers he’s up against, of course I’m going to say he should be right up there,” Wilder said at his press conference this morning.
“It’s only a matter of time before he gets in there.
“Gareth has been here – he watched some English players for Crystal Palace and some more for Leicester City, so it’s not solely been for Dean.
“But he’s come through the system and played well for us as well.
“He’s not had an awful lot to do, which is a confidence boost for us as a team. He made a big save at Bournemouth and has been neat and tidy and consistent.”