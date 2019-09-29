Sheffield United: One costly mistake must not decide Dean Henderson's England hopes

Dean Henderson apologises at the end of the Liverpool game: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

But even though Chris Wilder refused to downplay the significance of the young goalkeeper's mistake - allowing Georginio Wijnaldum's shot to squirm through his legs - the United manager predicted it will not define Henderson's season. Southgate has experience of dealing with something similar. So, when he unveils his picks for next month's visits to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, the 49-year-old is unlikely to let the clanger cloud his judgement if Henderson was being considered for a first senior call-up.

"This is a tough sport," Wilder said. "Elite level football comes from within. He has to find a way to get over it and he has in the past. I'm not going to hold his hand or rub his head."

Henderson, aged 22, was described as the country's best young goalkeeper by Wilder 48 hours before Saturday's match. Arguably the most revealing insight into his character and credentials, though, came after he had failed to smother Wijnaldum's effort. Despite still being visibly distraught, Henderson regathered himself to make a superb save to deny Mohamed Salah as Liverpool went in search of a second. Had Leon Clarke converted at the death, it would have been a defining moment of the contest rather than being reduced to a postscript. Southgate, who went on to win 48 caps after missing a penalty during an ill-fated penalty shoot-out with Germany at the European Championships in 1996, is likely to have been as impressed by Henderson's recovery as he was disappointed by the player's earlier slip.

Wilder's comments also confirm Henderson is tough enough and confident enough to bounce back. Had another player been guilty of doing something similiar, one with a more delicate personality, he is unlikely to have gone in so hard. The ability to recover from embarrassment is a trait of every leading goalkeeper; including David de Gea, the on-loan Henderson's colleague at his parent club Manchester United.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...