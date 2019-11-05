Sheffield United: Oliver Norwood makes an amazing statement which will delight every Blade

Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood is set to face Spurs this weekend: Ian Walton/PA Wire.

The midfielder made the admission as Chris Wilder's side prepare for Saturday's visit to Tottenham Hotspur, knowing a win could see them climb to fifth in the Premier League table.

Despite admitting the demands of being a United player had come as a surprise when he first arrived at Bramall Lane, Norwood insisted factors both on and off the pitch have made him happier than at any other time in his career.

"I've never felt as settled at a football club as I do here," he said. "I love it. Everything just suits.

"When I first came in, it was set up so everything went through me. Obviously that was good, I was happy with that. But it's everything else as well."

Norwood joined United from Brighton and Hove Albion at the beginning of last season, after helping Fulham gain promotion from the Championship during a spell on loan in west London. Having also reached the top-flight with Chris Hughton's side the year before, he completed a remarkable hat-trick when United clawed themselves out of the second tier seven months ago. They travel to the capital this weekend unbeaten in four outings; a run which includes wins over Arsenal and Burnley.

Norwood, aged 28, graduated from Manchester United's youth system before moving to Huddersfield Town and then Reading. His spell at Old Trafford included stints with a number of lower league clubs, including Scunthorpe where he played under Wilder's assistant Alan Knill.

"I'd worked with Knill before so I knew the mentality he's got and how he wants to work," Norwood said. "You knew the gaffer, because Knilly was here, was going to be exactly the same."