Sheffield United: Oliver McBurnie drops hint over future amid Blades interest

Sheffield United are understood to have been chasing the Scotland sensation throughout the summer transfer window, as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of their first Premier League campaign in over a decade.

Speaking to Wales Online, the former Bradford City man seemed fully focused on the upcoming season with the Swans, and said: “Obviously the gaffer has changed over the summer, I spoke to him on Tuesday – I came in to do a bit of running – and he seems positive.”

“He (Steve Cooper) has got his own ideas, but he does not want to come in to rip everything out. He said we had a good season last year, but we are young players who have had a full season in first-team football, and it’s time to build on that.”

McBurnie continued: “I agreed with everything he said, and it got me really excited and ready to go.

“It’s exciting to be back in and see the boys and those friendly faces; I was sat there last night and it’s like the first day of school. I’ve been back in Swansea for a couple of weeks and I’ve been sitting around waiting to get ready to go.”

By the sounds of things, McBurnie has no intentions of leaving his club this summer, and is eager to progress under the Swans' new manager.

However, it's worth noting that the 23-year-old could merely be exercising some diplomacy; no footballer wants to risk damaging their relationship with the club – and indeed their fans - by conceding they've been tempted by a move away, and the player's comments shouldn't be of too much concern to the Blades.