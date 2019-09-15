Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie shares 'VAR is bull***t' message after goal is ruled out in home defeat to Southampton at Bramall Lane
Oli McBurnie saw what would have been his second Sheffield United goal ruled out yesterday, as the Blades lost 1-0 at home to Southampton.
McBurnie slotted home Ollie Norwood’s free-kick in the second half of the game, before the VAR system adjudged that defender John Egan was offside as the cross came in.
United went on to lose 1-0 thanks to Moussa Djenepo’s finish, on his first Premier League start for Southampton, and finished with ten men after sub Billy Sharp was sent off for a foul on Stuart Armstrong.
VAR later ruled in the Saints’ favour again when James Ward-Prowse handled in the area, but no penalty was given after ref Lee Mason consulted with his video assistant ref at Stockley Park.
And last night, McBurnie shared a gif of Noureddine Amrabat’s on-camera reaction after Morocco’s game against Spain at last year’s World Cup, when he described VAR as ‘bull***t’.
McBurnie’s manager, Chris Wilder, stopped short of using such words – publicly, at least – but did believe his side should have had a spot-kick awarded.
"There were three big decisions. Billy deserves to be sent off. It was a centre forward's challenge, a lazy challenge, and maybe a bit of frustration from him, I've no issue with that decision," said Wilder.
"Our goal - I've no issue with that either. John Egan has gone a touch too early and the goalkeeper has been distracted by his movement before Oli taps it in. That's fine.
"But the third one is a penalty in my view. If you look, there's three of our boys around him (Ward-Prowse) waiting to tap it in and they haven't been able to because his hand is in an unnatural position.
"Whether the referee or linesman has not got a good view, I don't know. But I don't think you can really get that wrong in my opinion, it's an easy one to pick up."