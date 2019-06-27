Sheffield United: No more season tickets available to watch Blades in Premier League as chief executive admits club have been "overwhelmed" by response
Stephen Bettis, Sheffield United’s chief executive, admits the club have been “overwhelmed” by the demand for Premier League season tickets, after unveiling United’s revamped membership scheme.
Bettis confirmed that no more season tickets will be available for purchase at Bramall Lane, with the club forced to hold back a percentage of seats for fans paying on the day.
"We have been overwhelmed with the response to our season ticket campaign and we will be supported by record numbers in the Premier League in 2019/20,” Bettis said.
"Our fans took advantage of the five-week period when tickets were on sale and a number of issues prevent us from selling further season tickets, we've had to undertake extensive building work at Bramall Lane to adhere to Premier League requirements and unfortunately a number of seats have been lost.
"We have to keep back a percentage of seats for visiting supporters and matchday sales and we hope the new membership packages will enable a number of fans who haven't purchased a season ticket to still watch the Blades in the top flight."
United’s membership schemes – one for adults and one for juniors – will allow fans to purchase tickets for home games before general sale, subject to availability and loyalty points. The scheme is £40 for adults to join and £20 for Junior Blades.
The adult membership package for 2019/20 includes:
£1 discount off every home league game
Discounts off SUFC official coach travel
100 loyalty points
Ability to book online or over the telephone and have your card activated for each game - no need to queue or collect tickets (relevant age ticket must be purchased)
Priority on home and away tickets where demand exceeds supply (subject to required amount of loyalty points) *
Membership Card
Discounted tickets for home cup games (subject to availability)
The Junior Blades 2019/20 package includes:
Discounted home match ticket prices - £2 off every league game
Discounts off SUFC official coach travel
Discounted tickets for home cup games (subject to availability)
Five per cent off mascot packages (subject to availability)
Captain Blade Club discount - matchday only
Your birthday on the big screen at a match
Christmas E-Card
100 loyalty points
Priority on home and away tickets where demand exceeds supply (subject to required amount of loyalty points) *
Membership Card
Ability to book online or over the telephone and have your card activated for each game - no need to queue or collect tickets (Relevant age ticket must be purchased)
Memberships are available at the ticket office, over the telephone on 0114 253 7200 (option one) or online at https://tickets.sufc.co.uk/memberships.