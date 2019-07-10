Sheffield United: 'No hard feelings' for Blades old-boy as he lifts lid on his departure from Bramall Lane
Jay O’Shea, the former Sheffield United midfielder, has wished his old side the best of luck in the Premier League after insisting he has no hard feelings over his exit from Bramall Lane.
O’Shea was offered a contract with United in the Championship, after joining on loan in 2016/17 and helping them win the League One title.
But he turned it down and instead, found himself in League Two with Bury. The Shakers, despite off-field issues, won promotion last season, before O’Shea departed.
The Irishman is now gearing up for a new challenge, after being tempted to Australia by Brisbane Roar boss Robbie Fowler.
And, in an interview with The Star’s sister ‘paper, the Derbyshire Times, O’Shea said: “The club was unbelievable when I was there, the club and the staff were brilliant.
“I would have loved to have stayed there but it just wasn’t right for me.
“The work they’ve done, recruiting players, not spending a lot of money and getting the best out of players, they deserve to be where they are.
““I hope they do really well this year in the Premier League.”
O’Shea turned down United manager Chris Wilder’s offer of a contract in the second tier of English football, because of concerns over his place in the pecking order at Bramall Lane.
“I just didn’t feel like the contract that was offered was right for me,” he added.
“You get a feel for where you’re going to be in terms of the pecking order and I just thought at the age I was at, the feel I was getting from the offer was that I was probably just going to be a squad player and wasn’t really going to be around it.
“At 28, 29 I just wanted to be playing every week and I chose to go and try play every week somewhere else.”