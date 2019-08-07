Sheffield United: 'No concerns over Ravel Morrison's attitude' reveals coach who worked with former Manchester United man at Ostersund

Ravel Morrison of Sheffield Utd during the Pre Season Friendly match at the Proctor Cars stadium, Matlock. Picture date: 30th July 2019. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Morrison earned a one-year contract at Bramall Lane after impressing during a trial period earlier in the summer, and has wowed fans and pundits alike with his fleeting displays in pre-season so far.

Although he may not start Saturday’s game at AFC Bournemouth, Morrison has the ability to make an impact on the Premier League. And Preece, in a column for FourFourTwo, dismisses any remaining concerns about his attitude, too.

“The gamble for us was more than just financial,” writes Preece, who worked alongside Morrison during his brief spell with Ostersund in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

“There was apprehension upon his arrival that the three-headed monster he'd been portrayed as by some would rock up and wreak havoc. Yet nothing could have been further from the truth. In terms of his behaviour, the biggest worry for us was his sweet tooth.

“After being frozen out by Lazio, alongside four other players, Ravel came to us off the back of literally playing head tennis and gym work for four months. Not in bad shape, but definitely not football ready. And not in good enough shape to accommodate a Pick ’n’ Mix habit.

“He realised too late for us that if the Premier League would come calling, something more drastic was needed. Looking at him in training with Sheffield United, at least one penny of a few required has dropped.”

Morrison was once described by Sir Alex Ferguson as the most talented player of his age he’d ever seen.

“The frustrations come when someone who has an extremely high level of problem-solving intelligence – which he clearly has – just wants to play football,” Preece added.

“Structure around learning wasn’t treated with the fullest of concentration and that, rather than any perceived devilment away from football, was a stumbling block.