Sheffield United: No concerns over Dean Henderson's destination next season
Sheffield United remain confident of securing Dean Henderson's services next season after the goalkeeper reitterated his desire to represent them in the Premier League.
Talks between officials acting on behalf of Chris Wilder's side and the goalkeeper's parent club Manchester United are expected to continue over the weekend, following a series of preliminary meetings earlier this month.
Although Henderson's decision to speak publicly about his desire to replace David de Gea as Old Trafford's number one has prompted speculation he will choose to stay in the North-West, Bramall Lane's coaching staff have privately been assurred that a return to South Yorkshire, albeit on a temporary basis, is still his preferred option.
The 22-year-old kept over 20 clean sheets after joining United on loan last term, helping them win promotion from the Championship.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Despite hoping to strike a deal before Henderson reported for Euro 2019 duty with England under-21's - Aidy Boothroyd's side face Romania in their second Group C fixture this evening - Wilder accepts the youngster must first agree a new contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side. Further discussions, aimed at extending his arrangement beyond next summer, are scheduled to take place before Henderson's return from Italy and San Marino, where they also face Croatia on Monday.
Wilder began laying the groundwork for United's latest recruitment drive last month, when several of Henderson's former team mates were either released or placed on the transfer list. One of those made available for sale, centre-forward Ched Evans, is thought to interest League One play-off finalists Portsmouth. Evans spent the previous campaign on loan at Fleetwod Town, scoring 18 times in 41 outings.