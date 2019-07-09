Sheffield United: 'No bids for Oliver McBurnie' say Swansea as Blades continue to monitor Scotland international - but price tag may scupper deal
Swansea City insist they have received no offers for their striker Oliver McBurnie, as Sheffield United continue to monitor the Scotland international.
Amidst speculation of a £10m bid from Premier League new boys United, the Swans have reported that no concrete approaches have been made for their striker, who scored 24 goals last season.
Sources in South Wales have suggested that £10m would fall well below the club’s valuation of the player anyway, with Swansea thought to be looking for around double that for their star front man.
For his part, McBurnie is thought to be settled at the Liberty Stadium, although the lure of Premier League football – and the chance to move nearer his native Leeds – would no doubt prove tempting if United were to firm up their interest.
McBurnie’s former manager at Swansea, Graham Potter, has been linked with a move to bring the striker to his new club, Brighton and Hove Albion. But WalesOnline reports that Potter has reservations about McBurnie in the Premier League, especially considering the amount of money it would cost to prise him from the Liberty Stadium.