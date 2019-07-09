Sheffield United news and rumours: Latest on Blades' striker hunt, United chase £3 million midfielder, former target joins new side
Here's all today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
Sheffield United are believed to have made a £3 million bid for Nottingham Forest ace Ben Osborn, as the Blades look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
Reports suggest that the Championship side may demand double the Blades' initial offer, but the fact that the player's contract expires next summer could see them have to sell while they still have the chance.
Meanwhile, Brentford are understood to have received no offers for their star striker Neal Maupay, amid increasing interest from United.
The Blades were said to have moved closer to landing the 22-year-old on Monday, with reports claiming the Bees could accept a £15 million bid. However, the west London side are apparently still looking for a bid in excess of £20 million – a fee which is said to have turned off Aston Villa.
The news comes as Brentford have announced their swoop for Swedish powerhouse defender Pontus Jansson, who joins the club in a deal said to be worth around £5 million.
In other news, it has been claimed that United have tabled an 'official, £10 million bid' for Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie. The Scotland international is another of Chris Wilder's key summer targets, and could potentially be acquired more cheaply than Maupay.
The Blades are expected to crack on with their transfer dealings this week, as they looks to add to their first two signings of the summer – attacking midfielder Luke Freeman, and veteran ex-United defender Phil Jagielka.