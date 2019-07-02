Sheffield United news and rumours: Former Manchester United starlet trains with Blades, first summer signing edging closer, ex-United ace's club turn down £70m bid
Here's all today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed the club could sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman this afternoon, for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £3 million plus add-ons.
The Royals have already secured two Premier League youngsters on loan to replace their talismanic midfielder, and appear to have come to terms with the 27-year-old's departure.
In other news, former Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison has been training with the Blades, and Wilder has said that he will wait to make a decision on whether to include him in his squad for the upcoming pre-season training trip to Portugal.
The former Lazio forward is currently available as a free agent, and will be looking to put his past off the field issues behind him and reignite his career with a fresh start this season.
Meanwhile, former Blades defender Harry Maguire has apparently seen Manchester United's £70m bid for his services turned down by his club Leicester City. The England international is likely to be in high demand this summer, with Manchester City also believed to be chasing him.
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk became the most expensive defender in football's history back in 2017, after joining the Reds for £75 million. Should Maguire join United, the deal could well surpass the Dutchman's hefty fee.