Sheffield United news and rumours: Chris Wilder targets 'two or three' deals by next week, Blades eye midfield starlet, striker set for summer exit
Here's all the latest news and rumours involving the Blades...
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed that the club are deep in negotiations with a number of sides, as they look to press on and secure their key summer targets.
The Blades boss claimed that he hopes to finalise as many as three deals by next week, and would be looking to involve the new signings in pre-season matches as soon as possible.
As things stand, Brentford's Neal Maupay, Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie, and Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn are all understood to be potential signings, while Manchester United's Dean Henderson is expected to return to Bramall Lane on another loan spell.
Meanwhile, United have been linked with a move for Coventry City starlet Tom Bayliss, who shone in his side's stellar 2018/19 League One campaign. However, Aston Villa could provide stiff competition for his signature.
In other news, Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has revealed that his club are interested in bringing in Blades striker Ched Evans. The forward netted 17 goals on loan for Fleetwood Town last summer, and is expected to leave United in pursuit of a new challenge before the new season begins.