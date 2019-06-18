Sheffield United news and rumours: Burnley and Aston Villa compete for Blades target, former United striker joins new club
Here's today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
Despite already shelling out over £20 million for Brazilian striker Wesley, Aston Villa could beat Sheffield United to the signing of Brentford marksman Neal Maupay.
The Villains are said to be willing to splash £15 million on the 22-year-old striker, while fellow Premier League sign Burnley are also believed to be keen.
Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Aston Villa bid £6 million for Everton's Kieran Dowell last January, but the decision was made to send the youngster out on loan to Sheffield United, where he helped Chris Wilder's side gain automatic promotion to the Premier League.
United are eager to bring the 21-year-old back to Bramall Lane next season, but it is unclear whether this will be on a permanent deal or on another loan spell, or how much the Toffees might demand for a transfer fee.
After missing out on Jota, who made the switch from Birmingham to Aston Villa, the Blades are on the hunt for a creative, attacking midfielder, and Dowell would certainly fit the bill.
In other news, former Blades striker James Hanson has joined Grimsby Town on a free transfer. The 31-year-old, who spent two and a half years on the books at United, completed the move after being released by AFC Wimbledon.