Sheffield United news and rumours: Blades striker swoop given boost, Stoke City target United ace, Charlie Austin nears St Mary's exit
Here's all today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
Sheffield United received a welcome boost in their pursuit of Brentford striker Neal Maupay today, after a report revealed that the Bees are willing to accept a bid in the region of £15 million for the Frenchman - £7 million less than their original asking price.
This will allow the Blades to secure one of their top targets for an affordable fee, and should allow Chris Wilder the financial flexibility required to pursue further signings. However, with the player's value having decreased, United could potentially face some stiff competition to land the former AS Saint-Etienne starlet.
Meanwhile, Southampton's Charlie Austin has been left out of the club's squad for their pre-season tour to Austria, which suggests that he'll be leaving the south coast side in the near future.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
While United haven't expressed any public interest in the former Queens Park Rangers marksman, it is notable that the bookmakers currently have the Blades as strong, 1/3 favourites to sign the striker.
In other news, Stoke City are believed to have identified United defender George Baldock as their new key back-line target, after Bournemouth snapped up Luton Town's Jack Stacey earlier today.
While it seems unthinkable that Baldock would give up the chance to play Premier League football for a move to the second tier Potters, Celtic remain interested in the former MK Dons man, and will be hopeful of luring him in with the promise of European football next season.