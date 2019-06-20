Sheffield United news and rumours: Blades linked with trio of new strikers, fresh Dean Henderson update
Here’s today’s news and transfer rumours involving the Blades…
Manchester United starlet Dean Henderson is believed to be eager to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, ahead of agreeing to another season on loan with the Blades.
The England U21 ace, who saved a penalty for his country against France earlier in the week, is looking to prove himself in the Premier League, but is more likely to do so at Bramall Lane than Old Trafford at present.
Meanwhile, reports from Italy have suggested that United are in the running to sign Bologna target Christian Kouame, who made a solid start to his Serie A career after signing for Genoa last summer.
The Ivory Coast U21 international is said to be worth around €15 million to I Rossoblu, and is capable of playing either as a striker or on the left wing.
United have also been linked with Real Betis striker Loren, who turned down a move to West Ham United last summer despite the club triggering his then €22 million release clause.
In other news, the Blades are rumoured to be interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Bradley Dack. The 25-year-old is looking to leave Ewood Park this summer in pursuit of a new challenge, after netting 18 times in the 2018/19 campaign.