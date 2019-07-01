Sheffield United news and rumours: Blades linked with La Liga ace, new kit release, rumoured target ups training regime
Here's today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
It's been a busy day for the Blades, who released details of their 2019/20 kits earlier this afternoon.
The red and white striped shirt, complete with vibrant red sleeves and a white trim, was revealed alongside the new away kit on a promotional video featuring a track by local music artists Toddla T and COCO.
United fans will be able to buy the new home shirt on July 17th, when the megastore reopens following its refurbishment, while the away kit will be available for purchase on 24th July.
Meanwhile, the Blades - along with Norwich City and Aston Villa - have been linked with Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The former Borussia Dortmund ace is likely to be let go by his club this summer, after falling out with his manager due to his apparent 'bad attitude'.
In other news, Ravel Morrison has been training with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, amid rumours of a Bramall Lane move.
The former Red Devils youngster was pictured training at United's Carrington facilities, as he looks to up his fitness levels ahead of finding a new club for the upcoming season.