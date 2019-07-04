Sheffield United news and rumours: Birmingham City eye Blades 'target', Dean Henderson update, Oliver Norwood discusses injury issues
Here's all today's news and transfer rumours involving the Blades...
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has reportedly been asked to apply for a Chinese visa, ahead of the club's pre-season trip to East Asia.
Sheffield United are highly interested in capturing the England Under-21 international on loan again this season, following his exceptional 2018/19 campaign that saw the Chris Wilder’s side earn promotion to the Premier League.
It is likely that the Red Devils are merely taking sensible precautions with Henderson, as if he were to turn down a move back to Bramall Lane – a highly unlikely scenario – he would be required to attend the tour with his club.
Meanwhile, United midfielder Oliver Norwood has revealed that he's recovering well from a hernia problem that troubled him last season, and that he's raring to go ahead of the upcoming campaign.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The Northern Ireland international was sensational for the Blades last season, and the news that he's fighting fit will be a big boost to the side ahead of what will be a challenging campaign.
In other news, Birmingham City are believed to be interested in signing Palermo striker George Puscas, who was liked with a move to Bramall Lane earlier in the summer.
The Romanian sensation impressed at the U21 European Championships last month, scoring against Germany, and the Blues are apparently looking to use the money they received from Southampton for Che Adams to sign the highly-rated forward.