Sheffield United: Neal Maupay saga takes fresh twist as report claims Brentford have received 'no offers' for star striker
Brentford are understood to have received no offers for their talismanic striker Neal Maupay, despite increased interest from newly promoted side Sheffield United.
Reports yesterday claimed that the Bees had 'slashed' their asking price for the Frenchman, and would be willing to accept £15 million, rather than a more substantial fee in excess of £20 million.
However, West London Sport – a news outlet close to the club – have now claimed that Brentford have received no offers for the 22-year-old sensation, and that suggestions of a 'cut price deal' were wide of the mark.
Of course, just because their hasn't been any offers made, it doesn't mean that the Blades won't sign the player. Indeed, the Daily Mail today state that United have submitted a £16.5 million enquiry for Maupay, suggesting that a deal is still very much on the cards.
Furthermore, Brentford snapped up Sweden defender Pontus Jansson in a move worth over £5 million on Monday evening, taking their summer spending to almost £15 million, which suggests they could be blowing the 'Maupay millions' ahead of a sale.
Meanwhile, the Blades are also said to be in for Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn, and are believed to have tabled an opening £3 million bid for the player, who could be a low-cost backup option for wing-back Enda Stevens, or play a central midfield role.