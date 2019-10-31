Sheffield United: My Blades will get even better in the Premier League, says Chris Wilder ahead of Burnley clash

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: James Wilson/Sportimage

The Blades face the Clarets fresh from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Ham’s Olympic Stadium, and currently sit eighth in the top flight table.

It represents a rapid rise under Wilder, with the club in League One when he was appointed manager in the summer of 2016.

Burnley, meanwhile, sit 13th and Wilder, at his pre-match press conference this morning, said: "We are still newcomers into the division - this team that has come up from League One.

"I still have to keep reminding people that that's the situation. We weren't this ridiculously powerful Championship club that has an unbelievable amount of money to spend who were getting set for the Premier League. We've done it in double-quick time and the boys are still learning.

"We've got young players in there and it's their first season in the Premier League, and I think you must look at that when people criticise or have an opinion on certain players. But I think they are doing great and that's all that matters.

"We wouldn't have got the results we have if we hadn't adapted well in certain situations but we are looking to improve - to improve the players individually and to improve as a group.