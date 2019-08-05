Sheffield United: My Blades will get better as Premier League season goes on, roars boss Chris Wilder
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, believes his Blades side will grow and improve throughout the impending Premier League season.
The Blades boss has been busy over the summer, bringing in eight new faces so far to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the top-flight - 12 years after they were last there.
And, speaking ahead of this weekend's season opener away at AFC Bournemouth, Wilder - whose side signed off pre-season with a 3-1 defeat at Stade de Reims on Saturday - said: "It's been a great pre-season for us.
"We're still integrating players into the group, but they'll get better and as long as we keep together and keep the spirit high, we'll be okay. There'll be some down days, there was a bit of a down day at Reims, but we go again.
"I believe we'll get better through the season. We're integrating players pretty quickly, because there's been quite a turnover in terms of who we've brought in. But they'll get better, and we'll get better too."
United sealed top-flight football after finishing second in the Championship last season, behind winners Norwich City but ahead of local rivals Leeds United. In pre-season they have beaten Real Betis, Northampton Town, Chesterfield and Barnsley, and been beaten by Burton Albion and Reims.
"We're ready," the Blades boss added. "We've been ready for a couple of weeks now.
"We've had to go through the process of pre-season and the games have been good. Our season starts this weekend and we're looking forward to it. We'll be ready.
"There's great excitement around the place and we've had great support throughout pre-season from our fans. We've now got a brilliant season ahead of us, with all the players fit and raring to go.
"I've got some tough decisions to make. I know that, and the players know that. Hopefully, we get them right."