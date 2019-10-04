Sheffield United: More players leave Bramall Lane on international duty
Veatriki Sarri and Becky Flaherty have been recognised by their respective countries following Sheffield United's impressive start to the new FA Women's Championship season.
Sarri is poised to feature during Greece's European Championship qualifier against Germany in Thessaloniki, as Dimosthenis Kavouras' side attempt to reach the 2021 finals. Flaherty will spend the week at a Northern Ireland training camp, as they prepare for meetings with Norway and Wales.
Izzy Ford, Aimee Palmer, Ellie Fletcher, Naomi Hartley and Keri Matthews have also been recognised by England at youth level. Ford, who recently joined Derby County on loan, is working with Matthews at an under-18 get-together at St George's Park. Palmer and Fletcher have linked-up with the under-21's while Hartley and her under-19 colleagues face Belarus and Serbia in three competitive fixtures.
The developments comes after a number of Chris Wilder's Premier League squad prepare to report for international duty. Enda Stevens, John Egan and Callum Robinson are hoping to win their latest caps for the Republic of Ireland, while David McGoldrick could also link-up with Mick McCarthy's team if the injury which will prevent him from facing Watford tomorrow heals in time. Oli McBurnie and John Fleck are set to work with Scotland while Mo Besic has been called-up by Bosnia and Herzegovina. Meanwhile, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Ryan Viggars have been selected by Wales under-21's and under-17's for their visits to Moldova and Holland. Norrington-Davies has made 13 appearances for Rochdale after moving to Spotland on loan in July.