Sheffield United: More departures expected at Bramall Lane
Chris Wilder still expects Ben Heneghan and Jake Wright to leave Bramall Lane later this summer, despite failing to secure moves away from Bramall Lane before Thursday's transfer deadline.
Although the window has now shut for Premier League and Championship clubs, teams in the bottom two divisions of the EFL can still process loans until the end of the month.
Neither player was awarded a squad number when United published their provisional roster earlier this week, with a final 25 man list due to be submitted this evening.
"It's shut from Championship upwards," Wilder said. "But they'll move on. Ben played a lot of football at Blackpool (on loan) last season and Jake is an experienced player, so I won't be surprised if he goes as well."
Striker Leon Clarke could also depart following tomorrow's game against AFC Bournemouth, which marks United's return to the top-flight following a 12 year absence. Midfielder Mark Duffy joined Stoke City on a temporary basis yesterday.
Wilder, who has described Eddie Howe's side as an inspiration for his team after establishing themselves at the highest level, admits he is facing some difficult selection decisions with 10 new faces arriving since last season's promotion.
"Every time I lead the club out, whether it's my first game or my last, I'm always proud," he said. "But it's all on the game, against a team and a manager I've got a lot of admiration for."
"I wanted the boys to give me a real headache and they have," Wilder added. "They put it all in during the warm-up games and now I've got the toughest job of all; picking an 11 for this one. Although we'll need everyone over the course of the season, without a doubt."