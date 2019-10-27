Lys Mousset of Sheffield United celebrates scoring the equalising goal: James Wilson/Sportimage

Sheffield United: The Moose makes an impact again - player ratings from Blades' 1-1 draw with West Ham at London Stadium

Lys Mousset came off the bench to help Sheffield United earn a point at the London Stadium.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:39 am
Updated Sunday, 27th October 2019, 8:40 am

But how did United’s players fare against West Ham? Our man offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 7

Left badly exposed for West Ham's opener as Snodgrass broke down the middle but made a good save from Anderson after West Ham caught United on the break

Photo: Simon Bellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. George Baldock 6

Had a good chance to equalise for the Blades but was denied by goalkeeper Roberto, via Aaron Cresswell taking one in a very painful place. Booked for a late challenge on Rice and later skewed another good opening wide of goal

Photo: Simon Bellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chris Basham 6

Wasn't too convincing with his header in the move that led to West Ham's opener but almost set up a goal at the other end with a superb cross from the right for Robinson. Fortunate a missed header in the second half didn't cost United

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. John Egan 6

Couldn't get across to stop Snodgrass putting the Hammers ahead but was otherwise his normal commanding self

Photo: Simon Bellis

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4