Sheffield United: The Moose makes an impact again - player ratings from Blades' 1-1 draw with West Ham at London Stadium

But how did United’s players fare against West Ham? Our man offers his player ratings.
1. Dean Henderson 7
Left badly exposed for West Ham's opener as Snodgrass broke down the middle but made a good save from Anderson after West Ham caught United on the break
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. George Baldock 6
Had a good chance to equalise for the Blades but was denied by goalkeeper Roberto, via Aaron Cresswell taking one in a very painful place. Booked for a late challenge on Rice and later skewed another good opening wide of goal
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Chris Basham 6
Wasn't too convincing with his header in the move that led to West Ham's opener but almost set up a goal at the other end with a superb cross from the right for Robinson. Fortunate a missed header in the second half didn't cost United
Photo: Nathan Stirk
4. John Egan 6
Couldn't get across to stop Snodgrass putting the Hammers ahead but was otherwise his normal commanding self
Photo: Simon Bellis
