Sheffield United: Mo Besic and Michael Verrips become Blades

Mo Besic has also represented Middlesbrough on loan

The 26-year-old, who followed goalkeeper Michael Verrips to Bramall Lane on transfer deadline day, was unveiled after the Premier League accepted a deal sheet, submitted by officials in both South Yorkshire and Merseyside, which demonstrated terms had been agreed before the 5pm cut-off point.

Capped 40 times by his country, Bešić is the 10th new player to join United following their promotion from the Championship. He is expected to travel with Chris Wilder's squad to Dorset this weekend, where they will start the season with a game against AFC Bournemouth.

"I am delighted to get a midfielder through the door," Wilder said. “Mo is a proper player. He has great pedigree which includes playing internationally and playing in the Premier League.

Michael Verrips signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"He is an excellent all-round central midfielder. He is someone who can do everything we want a midfielder to do.

"Mo has played as a defensive midfielder for his country but he can also play further forward. Overall we feel this window has been a great success."

Bešić's arrival came after Michael Duffy completed a temporary move to Stoke City, where he is scheduled to spend the rest of the campaign.

Verrips, previously of FC Twente and Sparta Rotterdam, has spent the past fortnight in South Yorkshire after parting company with KV Mechelen, although the Belgian's had disputed his claim that their expulsion from the Europa League following an off-the-pitch controversy had rendered his contract null and void. Verrips, aged 22, has been handed a four year deal by United and will also make the journey to Bournemouth.

"It was nice to train with my team-mates and I'm looking forward to travelling with the squad to Bournemouth," he said. "I've been welcomed well and I'm looking forward to the challenge, I've already got a good impression about the club and the people here.