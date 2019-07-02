Sheffield United: Midfielder set to become first signing of the summer
Sheffield United expect to complete the signing of midfielder Luke Freeman from QPR on Tuesday, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 02 July, 2019, 11:04
The Blades have agreed a reported £3million fee for Freeman, 27, who is set to become the club's first summer signing since winning promotion back to the Premier League.
"It's not completed yet, but hopefully by the close of play today, Luke Freeman will become a Sheffield United player," Wilder said.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
"The two clubs are in discussions to finalise that deal and we'll be delighted if that happens."