Sheffield United: Midfielder makes a statement in the sun
Oliver Norwood has suffered no adverse effects to the surgery he underwent earlier this summer during Sheffield United's pre-season training camp in Portugal.
The midfielder, who played the second half of last season with a hernia problem, has taken a full part in the training sessions Chris Wilder and his staff have organised at the team's base in Vale do Lobo.
Speaking before United's squad flew-out to The Algarve on Friday evening, Norwood insisted "there were no issues" and confirmed he was "fully recovered" from the operation.
His progess since means he is likely to appear when Wilder's squad face Real Betis in a friendly later this week, near the city of Faro.
Phil Jagielka and Luke Freeman, who recently became United's record transfer signing after leaving Queens Park Rangers, are also scheduled to feature. Jagielka, a Steelphalt Academy graduate, returned to Bramall Lane before United departed for Europe having spent the past 12 years with Everton.
Norwood, previously of Brighton and Hove Albion, made 44 appearances as United won promotion to the Premier League last term.