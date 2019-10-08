Sheffield United: Mick McCarthy gives an injury update over striker David McGoldrick after he missed four Blades games with groin complaint
Mick McCarthy, the Republic of Ireland manager, has issued an injury update over Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick after the Blades striker missed four games for his club with a groin complaint.
The striker picked up the muscle injury after taking part in extra shooting practice after he missed a golden chance at home to Southampton recently.
He is nearing fitness again, though, and may travel at the last minute to Georgia or Switzerland as the Republic face a crucial couple of qualifiers as they look to seal their place at Euro 2020.
Shane Duffy, of Brighton, is in a similar position after picking up an injury while playing for his club, and McCarthy said: “I think they have a chance to play. I got a message from Shane earlier on, he’s feeling good.
“He didn’t say he was fully fit or ready to go, just that he’s feeling good. He’s optimistic. I haven’t spoken to Didsy (McGoldrick) for a while, for a couple of days. But Chris Wilder mentioned that they’re doing everything they can to get him fit. I’ll wait as long as I can.
“I just told Shane, I responded to his message, I said, ‘the plane’s leaving at 2 o’clock from Dublin airport to Tbilisi (on Thursday) so we’ll keep a seat with extra legroom for you, as we normally do, don’t be late.
“Didsy, he’s been on the grass, he’s been training. As I said, I’m far more optimistic about them being involved. But, you know, if they don’t come to Tbilisi, they can get a flight to Geneva and we’ll see them there if they’re fit for that game.”