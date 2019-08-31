Sheffield United: McBurnie IN - team news from Stamford Bridge as Blades take on Chelsea
Oli McBurnie was handed his first Premier League start for Sheffield United this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.
Chris Wilder makes one change to his side for the trip to Chelsea, McBurnie replacing David McGoldrick up front.
Lys Mousset is on the bench after making his United debut in midweek in the cup, but Ravel Morrison isn’t in the 18.
Frank Lampard makes one change for Chelsea, Fikayo Tomori coming in for Andreas Christensen to make his second Blues appearance.
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta (c), Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pulisic, Barkley, Mount; Abraham. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Alonso, Gilmour, Willian, Batshuayi, Giroud.
Blades: Henderson; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Stevens; Norwood (c), Lundstram, L. Freeman; McBurnie, Robinson. Subs: Moore, McGoldrick, Sharp, Stearman, Mousset, Osborn, Besic.