Sheffield United: 'This match is huge'
Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has billed Saturday's game against Sheffield United as "huge" after appearing to suggest Quique Sánchez Flores side must beat teams like them to stand a chance of clawing themselves out of the Premier League's relegation zone.
Flores' players will enter the match propping up the rest of the table, after failing to win any of their opening seven games.
Although United are 12th, Cleverley admitted their status as a newly promoted club has encouraged his tream mates that a first victory since April is not far away.
Insisting his words should not be interpreted as a slight on the visitors' credentials, the former England international said: "We've been poor in the last couple of games. But Arsenal, Manchester City away and Wolves away is not the easiest three fixtures to come into and, with no disrespect to Sheffield United because they're a really competitive side, but we have to be really at it this weekend."
Both United and Watford will enter the game on the back of a defeat, with Wilder's squad being narrowly edged out by leaders Liverpool and the hosts losing at Molineux.
"We've been in the game long enough to know this one is huge," Cleverley said.