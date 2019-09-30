Sheffield United: Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel sends message of support to Dean Henderson after costly mistake against Liverpool
Peter Schmeichel, the legendary former Manchester United goalkeeper, has sent a message of support to Sheffield United loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson after his costly mistake in Saturday’s defeat to Liverpool at Bramall Lane.
The England U21 goalkeeper, on loan at United from Old Trafford, allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to squirm through his grasp, after the Blades had more than matched the reigning European champions for most of the contest.
Chris Wilder, the United boss, declined the opportunity to defend his goalkeeper in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat, instead insisting he must ‘be better’.
And Schmeichel, who won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford and helped Denmark to the Euro 92 title, posted a message of support to Henderson on Twitter after Saturday’s game.
“Young man @deanhenderson,” he wrote, “Clear your head son, it never happened. You are doing really well and there’s another game around the corner and life goes on. #GolieLife [sic].”
Henderson himself broke his silence after the game, posting a message on his own social media account ahead of Saturday’s trip to Watford.