Sheffield United: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson told to 'apply for visa' ahead of club's pre-season tour amid Blades interest
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is believed to have been asked to apply for a Chinese via ahead of the club's pre-season tour of East Asia, amid interest from Sheffield United to bring him back to Bramall Lane on loan.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has made no secret of the fact that he's eager for the England U21 international to return to the club on loan again for the forthcoming season, following his sensational 2018/19 campaign with the club.
According to the Manchester Evening News, Henderson has been asked to complete a visa application ahead of the club pre-season tour, which suggests that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be looking to keep him at the club for the time being.
However, it's more likely that the Red Devils are merely ensuring they don't find themselves in a bureaucratic nightmare ahead of the tour, and without a quality backup keeper should the stopper's temporary move to Bramall Lane not come to fruition.
United have a number of other options who could take the substitute 'keeper spot this season, and they're unlikely to want Henderson to stagnate on the bench when he could be playing first team football elsewhere.
On Wednesday, the Blades completed their first signing of the summer transfer window, with dynamic midfielder Luke Freeman becoming the club's record signing after being snapped up from Queens Park Rangers.
Wilder will be looking to add to his squad in the coming weeks, and Henderson will remain among his top targets, along with at least one new striker.