Sheffield United: Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson reveals timescale over decision on potential loan to Premier League Blades
Dean Henderson, the Sheffield United target, admits he doesn’t expect a decision to be made over his future until after this summer’s U21 European Championships in Italy and San Marino..
The 22-year-old goalkeeper has informed Manchester United, his parent club, that Bramall Lane is his preferred destination if he is again allowed to leave Old Trafford on loan next season.
In a national newspaper interview ahead of the tournament, which he is expected to start as Aidy Boothroyd’s No.1 goalkeeper, Henderson admitted he would “give his right leg” to play for the Red Devils and insisted he should be playing currently for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side.
That ambition, though, rests heavily on the future of Old Trafford No.1 David De Gea and although The Star revealed yesterday that talks aimed at securing Henderson’s return to Bramall Lane will continue throughout the championships, the goalkeeper revealed: “I don’t think any decisions will be made until after the Euros..
“They’ve basically said go and enjoy the Euros and we’ll have a discussion when you’re back. It’s still early doors yet.
“The right decision will be made; everyone wants the best for me at Man United, so I’m sure whatever decision they make will be the best decision for me.”
Henderson played every minute of every league game last season as United won automatic promotion, finishing ahead of Yorkshire rivals Leeds..
“I’ve been staying in Sheffield for the last week or so while I’m getting my house done in Manchester,” Henderson added in an interview with the News and Star, “and every time I drive past Bramall Lane I think to myself, ‘What actually happened last season?!’
“As a kid growing up in Whitehaven, dreaming of playing in the Premier League, and to actually get promoted to that level…you have to take a step back and pinch yourself at times.
“When Gary Madine came to Sheff United last season, I was thinking, ‘Jesus Christ, I used to clean your boots’. Hopefully the journey can continue, because the sky’s the limit.”