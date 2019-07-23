Sheffield United: Manchester City's Kyle Walker issues 'come and get me plea' to Blades boss Chris Wilder & targets ending career at Bramall Lane
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reiterated that he's eager to end his career at Bramall Lane, and has sent a message Chris Wilder claiming he'll 'come back soon' if called upon.
The 29-year-old began his career with the Blades, before being snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur in 2009. He went on to become the most expensive English player in the game's history, joining City for £53m.
Discussing his plans for the future with Sky Sports, The England international claimed he's eyeing up a return to his boyhood club, and said: I know the manager there, and I'm a big Sheffield United fan – so I can't wait to get back.
“I've said to the people who represent me 'I'd love to finish my career at Sheffield United; that's where I started, and they're who gave me my chance in football'.
He concluded: “But you never know, they might not want me. They might be in a different stage (to where I am), you never know what's going to happen. But Chris (Wilder), if you want to take me, I'll come back soon.”
While Walker has won an impressive two Premier League titles and three domestic trophies with his current side, he's still desperate to win the Champions League with the Citizens before he leaves the club, and claimed: “We're (City) not getting any younger and I want to win the Champions League before I finish my career."
"I feel I'm at the right club to do that and if we don't get as far as we should do, it feels like we've underachieved."