Sheffield United: Manager explains why he has not issued a West Ham warning
Sheffield United's coaching staff have not warned the club's players about the danger of complacency ahead of their visit to West Ham, such is manager Chris Wilder's belief in the character of his squad.
After beating Arsenal on Monday, United travel to east London ninth in the Premier League table and the highest of the three newly promoted teams.
But Wilder brushed aside suggestions his side could become too comfortable when the idea was put to him earlier today, telling journalists: "One result against Arsenal does not mean we've landed in the Premier League. That isn't the message from me and that won't be how the players look at it either. I won't have to say anything to the players."
Wilder, whose charges are unbeaten away from home this term, was speaking after midfielder John Fleck declared their victory over Arsenal had only made his colleagues "even hungrier" to establish themselves at the highest level. After being controversially relegated from the top-flight in 2007 - United argued their latest opponents should have been docked points rather than fined after admitting to fielding two ineligible players - they slipped into League One before achieving the first of two promotions under Wilder in 2017.
Revealing the outlook responsible for fuelling that rise, he said: "They had a great night, against world class players. But it's my pet hate, in terms of attitude, when you see teams become spike teams. We had some nice things said about us, but that was then. This is now. Nobody has done anything at this football club by just winning one game of football."