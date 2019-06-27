Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder vows not to change his approach as Blades prepare for life in the Premier League

United are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2007, after beating local rivals Leeds to second place in the Championship last season.

After returning to his boyhood club as manager in 2016, Wilder has delivered two promotions playing a unique brand of football, with overlapping centre-halves a big part of United’s success.

The 51-year-old is clear that avoiding relegation is the aim - but he wants to do it "the Sheffield United way."

"Everybody will want to attach us to a Burnley or a Bournemouth or a Brighton, who have established themselves in the Premier League, but we just want to go about it in our own way and stay in the division - that has to be the ambition,” he said. “That's not being negative, it's just being realistic.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We'll go into every game and try to do our best and get something from it. It is an enormous challenge staying in the division and if we do it, it will obviously be better than getting out of the previous division. But we are excited and we're not scared about it.

"I hate the old DNA shout but from our point of view we're not going to rip up everything we've done and change everything, I don't think that's fair. We can't do that and we will go about it our way - the Sheffield United way - and believe that it's going to be good enough to succeed.

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"That isn't to say we're going to be arrogant enough to come into the division and not change. We've got to be cuter and play smarter and tailor the game and the approach because we are looking at different kinds of opponent now.