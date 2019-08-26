Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder reveals when Lys Mousset will make his long-awaited debut for Blades
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed Lys Mousset will play some part in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup game against Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane.
Mousset, who joined United in the summer from AFC Bournemouth in what was a club-record deal for the Blades at the time, is playing “catch-up” with his fitness according to the manager, who plans to hand the Frenchman his Blades debut at some stage of tomorrow’s cup tie.
"He'll be involved," Wilder confirmed.
"He's playing catch-up fitness-wise, which is disappointing for us and him. But he's working extremely hard and he'll get on the pitch.
"We're just looking at the minutes he'll play, getting him up to speed.
"Saturday might be too early for him to be involved in the league but we'll work him hard during the international break and I'm sure that, come the Southampton game, we'll have him up to speed."
United will make changes from Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Leicester City, with Mo Besic amongst the players set to make his Blades debut. Michael Verrips, who signed alongside Besic on deadline day, could make the matchday squad for the first time.