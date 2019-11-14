Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reveals what Blades have in common with Sheffield Wednesday as he sits down with golf star Matt Fitzpatrick
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has revealed what the Blades have in common with city rivals Sheffield Wednesday as he sat down with golf star, and fellow Unitedite, Matt Fitzpatrick.
Wilder, a keen golfer, has led his Blades to fifth in the Premier League after a promising start to the top-flight season, while Fitzpatrick is a five-time European Tour winner.
And Sky Sports caught up with the pair at their local golf club after a competition on the putting green.
“There’s a lot of rivalry in the city and a lot of banter,” said Wilder, after joking he wouldn’t be friends with Fitzpatrick if he was a Wednesday fan.
“Even at the golf club, it’s split 50/50 between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.
“And we’re all after the same thing. We want our team to do well.
“It’s a huge sporting city on many fronts, not just from a football point of view.
“Michael Vaughan [the former England cricket captain] is a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan. We went to the same school, and he’s played golf with Matt.
“We all have our little say on the matter and want our team to do well. It’s our time at the minute, and we have to make sure that continues by keeping the standards going.”