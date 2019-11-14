Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reveals what Blades have in common with Sheffield Wednesday as he sits down with golf star Matt Fitzpatrick

Chris Wilder

Wilder, a keen golfer, has led his Blades to fifth in the Premier League after a promising start to the top-flight season, while Fitzpatrick is a five-time European Tour winner.

And Sky Sports caught up with the pair at their local golf club after a competition on the putting green.

“There’s a lot of rivalry in the city and a lot of banter,” said Wilder, after joking he wouldn’t be friends with Fitzpatrick if he was a Wednesday fan.

“Even at the golf club, it’s split 50/50 between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

“And we’re all after the same thing. We want our team to do well.

“It’s a huge sporting city on many fronts, not just from a football point of view.

“Michael Vaughan [the former England cricket captain] is a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan. We went to the same school, and he’s played golf with Matt.