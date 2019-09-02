Sheffield United: Lys Mousset played 90 minutes for Blades' U23s in 4-3 defeat to Charlton Athletic... this is how he did

Lys Mousset of Sheffield Utd: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

United, who also fielded Kieron Freeman and trialist Callum Gribbin, formerly of Manchester United, went 1-0 ahead before going 2-1 behind, twice dragging themselves back level before eventually losing 4-3.

Mousset, fresh from his impressive cameo against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, was given the chance to further improve his fitness after joining in the summer from AFC Bournemouth and grasped it, with another promising display against the young Addicks.

The Frenchman enjoyed the best two chances from a United perspective inside the first 20 minutes.

First, he fired straight at Charlton goalkeeper Nathan Harness when one-on-one, after strike partner Sammy Ompreon had flicked the ball around the corner and into his path, before an acrobatic effort from inside the area was palmed away to his right by Harness.

United had been well on top up to that point, skipper Reece York heading over a good chance, and it was no surprise that when the breakthrough did come, Mousset was heavily involved.

A clever corner routine saw him have two shots at goal and from the second, the ball looped up over the goalkeeper and his defenders and fell invitingly for York, who tapped in almost on the line to open the scoring.

But there was less fortune for the skipper at the other end less than two minutes later, when Charlton midfielder Albie Morgan's shot looked to deflect off him and wrongfoot home goalkeeper Jordan Amissah before nestling neatly in United's net.

Freeman went close to restoring United's lead when he latched on to a beautifully lofted pass from Mousset, but put his shot over the 'keeper and the crossbar, but the Blades went behind from the penalty spot when Ashton Hall brought down Kareem Isiaka and Morgan fired hard past Amissah's right hand.

United breathed a sigh of relief when Josh Davison's shot hit the bar and bounced back on the goalline and were level after the break, when trialist Gribbin saw his shot deflected past Harness.

Again, the scoreline didn't stay that way for long. Charlton went up the other end and equalised, when Kyron Gordon touched Charles Clayden's cross into his own net to give the visitors the lead once more.

Amissah made two good saves to deny Johi Powell from close range - then keeping out Josh Davison's acrobatic effort from the resulting corner - and United got back into the game again just before the hour mark, when Ompreon finished well after good work from Mousset and York.

That was the striker's last act of the game, as he was replaced by Jake Young immediately after, and Young's first contribution of the game was a late challenge on Toby Stevenson.

United then gave a run-out to another trialist, Florent Hoti, off the bench, before going behind again - Powell eventually getting the better of Amissah after barreling his way through the United defence.

Another substitute in Zak Brunt, who replaced Gribbin, was booked for a late challenge on Sam Keefe as the contest became more keenly contested, but United couldn’t find another equaliser before the final whistle blew.