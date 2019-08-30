Sheffield United: Lys Mousset backed to get better and better
Sheffield United will continue to work with Lys Mousset during the international break, despite watching the centre-forward take a huge stride towards reaching full fitness last week.
A £10m signing from AFC Bournemouth, Mousset failed to appear in any of his new club's opening three games of the new season before appearing as a second-half substitute during Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth.
The Frenchman was summoned from the bench again when United visited Chelsea, announcing his introduction with a powerful run which ended with Callum Robinson, who had earlier reduced the deficit following Tammy Abraham's brace, going close. Mousset was then involved in the scramble which saw United secure a draw during the closing stages.
Having admitted the uncertainty surrounding his future at The Vitality Stadium had promoted Mousset to miss a large chunk of pre-season, Wilder and his coaching staff will use next two weeks to ensure Mousset is in peak condition by the time Southampton visit South Yorkshire later this month.
But assessing his performance after being summoned from the bench at Stamford Bridge, Wilder said: "I don't think there was anything wrong with him out there. He was a real threat."