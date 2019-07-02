Sheffield United: 'Luke Freeman ticks all the right boxes' says Blades boss Chris Wilder

Luke Freeman in action for Queens Park Rangers: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Freeman is expected to be officially unveiled as United's first new signing since being promoted to the Premier League later this week, before Wilder's squad travels to Portugal for warm-weather training and a friendly against Real Betis.

The 27-year-old, previously of Arsenal and Bristol City, was voted player of the season at Loftus Road last term.

"He's bargain, yes, I think he is," Wilder said. "It's a decent number for us but in terms of the division we're in, we're happy with what we've paid. And QPR are happy to accept our (undisclosed) bid."

Freeman, who has scored 15 goals in 105 starts for Rangers, has been one of Wilder's longest-standing targets in the transfer market. Although United have tried and failed to secure his services on a least two separate occasions in the past, their ability to offer top-flight football - and the extra financial muscle PL status brings - has finally enabled them to secure his release.

"From our recruitment, there are players who come up pretty quickly and you have to make quick decisions on," Wilder said. "Then there are others, who fall into a different category.

"Luke has been up there in terms of the top Championship performers. Being left-footed, that gives us a bit of balance. He's at the right age and he started at Arsenal and went away."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

As Wilder acknowledged, Freeman fits the profile United devised before finalising their wanted-list earlier this summer. After impressing during a loan spell with Stevenage, he moved to Hertfordshire on a permanent basis in 2012 before returning to the capital via Ashton Gate.

"He's enthusiastic, dynamic and talented," Wilder, revealing Ravel Morrison is also working with United, said. "His stats are right up there. We look at the stats, the key stats we look at for players, and then also reports and my own eyes. He can create and he can score. I'm sure he can play a part in this group."

Rhys Norrington-Davies, United’s Wales under-21 international, has completed a season long loan to Rochdale.