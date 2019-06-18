Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson excels for England under 21s but late drama spells defeat for Young Lions
Dean Henderson brilliantly saved from the penalty spot for England under 21s against France, but the goalkeeper’s night would be spoiled by a late France comeback in the European Championships.
Henderson, who was on loan at Sheffield United last season with the Blades hopeful he will return again from Manchester United for their Premier League challenge, beat away a Moussa Dembele spot kick in the first half with the score at 0-0.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden then put England into the lead in Cesena with a stunning solo goal which looked as though would help see Aidy Boothroy’s side open their Group C campaign with a victory.
However, thing began to unravel midway through the second half when Hamza Choudhury was sent off for a reckless challenge on Jonathan Bamba, in the penalty area.
That spot kick was also missed – Houssem Aouar this time hitting the post – but the ten men couldn’t hold out.
In the 89th minute Jonathan Ikone equalised for the Frence and then in injury time, Crystal palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka fired past Henderson and into his own goal to turn the match on its head.