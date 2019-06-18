Sheffield United: Loan target Dean Henderson targets strong start to U21 Euros as speculation over Manchester United future continues

England's Dean Henderson during a training session with England's U21 side. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The goalkeeper told a national newspaper over the weekend that he feels he is good enough to be No.1 at his parent club, Manchester United, but Bramall Lane is his preferred destination if he is once again sent away from Old Trafford on loan.

The 22-year-old played every minute of every league game as United secured automatic promotion to the Premier League, and also established himself as Aidy Boothroyd’s first-choice with England U21s in the process.

And, ahead of tonight’s opening game against France – live on Sky Sports, kick off 8pm – Henderson told the News and Star: “We know France will be extremely strong, so we are going to be up against it straight away, and we have to be ready for that.

“They are all going to be really good teams – they are all in the tournament for a reason. The good thing in football is there’s another game around the corner and another opportunity to impress.

“It’s going to be outstanding to go there and try and win another trophy. That’s the goal and I’m excited to get going. England have been successful through every age group – we won the World Cup at Under-17s and under-20s.

“They haven’t won an Under-21 tournament in a long time, so if we can put a marker down it will be outstanding. We’ve got the capabilities to go and do that, so we just have to go out and enjoy ourselves, and play with no fear.”

Former Blade Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also in England’s squad, alongside a host of young talent including Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ryan Sessegnon and, James Maddison, and Henderson added: “We’ve got some big names in there and some really good players.