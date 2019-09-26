Sheffield United: Liverpool expect star forward to play at Bramall Lane
Liverpool expect Sadio Mané to declare himself available for selection against Sheffield United, after recovering from the injury he suffered during their victory over Chelsea.
The Senegal international returned to training yesterday, having missed the build-up to Wednesday's Carabao Cup win over MK Dons with a dead leg.
But Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League leaders' manager, is expected to be without a number of other senior players at Bramall Lane this weekend as Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and goalkeeper Alisson all continue to receive treatment for various fitness issues.
Chris Wilder, whose side are bidding to end the visitors' long unbeaten run in Premier League competition, watched his players bow out of the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland. Speaking after that match, the United manager revealed the performance had convinced him not to make changes for the meeting with the reigning European champions. Although his anger had subsided 12 hours later, when he addressed the media at the Steelphalt Academy training complex, Wilder identified one potential positive to a disappointing night. Even though his explanation was laced with sarcasm.
"They should all be okay from the other night," Wilder, who made 10 changes for the third round tie, said. "Nobody made a tackle, we didn't make contact with the game. But we are now focusing on the visit of the best team in Europe to beautiful Down Town Bramall Lane."