Sheffield United linked with €25m-rated Spanish striker as January transfer window approaches

According to reports from Spanish outlet Grada 3 (via Sport Witness), the Blades are looking to seal a deal for Real Betis striker Loren Morón, who has excelled in La Liga this season, scoring eight goals in nine league starts despite his side's otherwise dire form.

It's not the first time United have been linked with the 25-year-old – last summer, as the Chris Wilder worked tirelessly to bring new attackers to the club, the player was said to have been subject of a €25m offer from the Blades.

The latest report contends that United will reignite their apparent interest when the transfer window opens again, and move with 'great force' in their attempts to land the Spanish striker. However, it states that Betis may be resistant to part ways with their star goal-scorer - unless the Blades cough up €40m to trigger his release clause.

Given that they've already splashed out around £40m on new forwards this season, with the likes of Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousett all moving to Bramall Lane, adding another one to their already well-stocked front line does seem unlikely - especially given the hefty fee that capturing Morón is likely to involve.