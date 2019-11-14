Sheffield United linked with €25m-rated Spanish striker as January transfer window approaches
Sheffield United have made a flying start to the 2019/20 campaign, and a fresh report has suggested they could be looking to strengthen their squad further when the transfer window re-opens in January.
According to reports from Spanish outlet Grada 3 (via Sport Witness), the Blades are looking to seal a deal for Real Betis striker Loren Morón, who has excelled in La Liga this season, scoring eight goals in nine league starts despite his side's otherwise dire form.
It's not the first time United have been linked with the 25-year-old – last summer, as the Chris Wilder worked tirelessly to bring new attackers to the club, the player was said to have been subject of a €25m offer from the Blades.
The latest report contends that United will reignite their apparent interest when the transfer window opens again, and move with 'great force' in their attempts to land the Spanish striker. However, it states that Betis may be resistant to part ways with their star goal-scorer - unless the Blades cough up €40m to trigger his release clause.
Given that they've already splashed out around £40m on new forwards this season, with the likes of Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousett all moving to Bramall Lane, adding another one to their already well-stocked front line does seem unlikely - especially given the hefty fee that capturing Morón is likely to involve.
Wilder's side currently boast the second best defensive record in the Premier League, but could certainly look to improve their scoring figures, as they currently average over just one goal per game. The Blades boss has excelled at sticking to his guns in terms of tactical decisions this season, and it would be in character for him to persevere with his current crop of strikers until they hit their stride.