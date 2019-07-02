Sheffield United: Leicester City 'turn down' Manchester United's massive £70m bid for former Blades ace Harry Maguire
Leicester City are believed to have turned down a huge £70 million bid from Manchester United for their defender Harry Maguire.
According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils are looking to make the former Blades starlet the most expensive English player of all-time, but have seen their most recent offer rebuffed by the Foxes.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to spend big this summer in a bid challenge City and Liverpool for the title next season, and has already splashed £50 million on dynamic full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.
The Red Devils also spent around £15 million on Swansea City starlet Daniel James, and could make Maguire their third signing of the summer in the coming days.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Should the deal eventually go through, the Blades academy will have produced two of the game's most expensive defenders, with Kyle Walker sealing a £53 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City back in 2017.
The 26-year-old left the Blades back in 2014, joining Hull City in order to play Premier League football. After impressing for the Tigers, Maguire moved to Leicester City the season after they won the top tier title.
Since then, he's gone on to become a seasoned international defender with England, and helped the national team to the 2018 World Cup semi-final with a series of inspiring displays.